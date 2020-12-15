Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone extend German fixed deal - Mobile World Live

Vodafone Germany signed a new ten year deal with Deutsche Telekom for access to its fixed network, extending a current arrangement for standard broadband to include full fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) lines.

The operators signed their previous wholesale fixed agreement in 2013, with Vodafone able to access and resell VDSL lines as part of the deal.

In a joint statement, Vodafone noted access to FTTH infrastructure would improve the cost-effectiveness of providing full fibre in some regions, while allowing it to fund the acceleration of its own network build.

The deal follows similar agreements both parties already have in place to provide broadband lines to Telefonica Deutschland, as the three providers continue to expand fibre access to their customers across the country.

Deutsche Telekom explained the cooperation between the trio “is a long-term one and will apply throughout Germany”.

It added the companies were also collaborating in the mobile sector, with a pact signed in 2019 to work together on providing coverage to underserved areas.