Home

Deutsche Telekom to build 400 base stations

19 OCT 2018

Deutsche Telekom commissioned over 400 mobile base stations in Q3 2018 as it looks to improve its mobile and fixed networks in both rural and urban areas as well as prepare for 5G.

It plans to increase mobile base stations in Germany from 27,000 in 2017 to 36,000 in 2021 and hit 4G population coverage of 98 percent by 2019.

The company said the expansion is also an important component for its 5G network.

“Focusing solely on fixed-network expansion when it comes to the gigabit society is a short-sighted approach,” said Walter Goldenits, CTO at Telekom Deutschland, the domestic operation of the Germany-based operator.

“With respect to 5G we cannot afford to ease up with mobile communications expansion. We must continue to drive infrastructure expansion forward. Deutsche Telekom is the leader in Germany when it comes to expanding networks. We do not talk. We build,” he added.

Last week the operator outlined a detailed plan it believes will help it achieve a successful 5G launch, which includes bringing the technology to 99 per cent of Germany’s population by 2025.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

