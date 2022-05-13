 Deutsche Telekom raises outlook on US momentum - Mobile World Live
Home

Deutsche Telekom raises outlook on US momentum

13 MAY 2022

Deutsche Telekom continued growth at the start of 2022, with net income and revenue boosted by its T-Mobile US unit, and gains across Europe giving cause for the operator to raise its full-year outlook.

In its earnings statement, Deutshce Telekom CFO Christian Illek highlighted a solid first quarter, with revenue up 6.2 per cent year-on-year to €28 billion and net income four-times higher at €3.9 billion.

Deutsche Telekom attributed the profit rise mainly to the sale of a 50 per cent stake in FTTH company Glasfaser Plus and the completion of a sale in the Netherlands.

In Germany, Deutsche Telekom revenue was flat at €6 billion with mobile service revenue up 2.5 per cent. It added 193,000 contract customers and 5G coverage hit 92 per cent of the country.

Its success in the US also continued, with a rise of 6.1 million customers to 109.5 million, adding 1.3 million mobile post-paid. Revenue increased 1.9 per cent to reach $20.3 million.

In its Europe segment, mobile service revenue was up 2.2 per cent, with revenue flat on €2.7 billion. It added 150,000 post-paid mobile customers and reported 59 per cent of broadband households used fixed-mobile convergence products.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

