 Deutsche Telekom pumps $25M into cloud partner
Home

Deutsche Telekom pumps $25M into cloud partner

07 NOV 2022

Deutsche Telekom invested $25 million in cloud connectivity software provider Teridion Technologies, a company the operator partnered with earlier this year to bolster its connectivity offering to enterprises.

Teridion provides multi-cloud WAN systems to connect business premises to cloud centres and applications, a system aimed at remote employees.

As part of the funding deal, Deutsche Telekom SVP of group strategy and transformation Matthias Budde will join Teridion’s board.

The pair announced a partnership earlier this year, with Deutsche Telekom’s German operation adding Teridion’s products to its business-focused offering.

Other investors in the company include Jerusalem Venture Partners, Singtel investment arm innov8 and Magma Venture Partners.

Teridion was formed in 2013, is based in Israel and has 50 employees.

Deutsche Telekom board member and MD for Telekom Deutschland Srini Gopalan stated he believed its partner would “become a leader in cloud-based connectivity”, adding “with the Teridion product portfolio, we offer our customers the best connectivity currently available via the cloud”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

