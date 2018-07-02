English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Deutsche Telekom in line for Stuttgart digital push

02 JUL 2018

Deutsche Telekom announced a plan to invest more than €1 billion in the Stuttgart region of Germany to establish the area as a “flagship of digitisation”.

While the bulk of the investment will be in fibre across Stuttgart and five surrounding districts, the incumbent is also looking to boost LTE coverage to 98 per cent of the population and make the region “one of the first in Germany to get a 5G network”.

The operator signed a letter of intent with the Stuttgart Region today (2 July), with a final contract expected to be in place by the end of the year. The operator is allocating €1.1 billion, with the authorities providing a funding programme valued at up to €500 million to the commercial rollout.

Initial work to connect business parks and municipalities to the fibre-optic network will kick off immediately afterwards: the aim is to supply 90 per cent of company sites in business parks with fibre by 2022. By 2025, half of all households, all business parks and all eligible schools will be connected.

A major part of the project will involve “developing and implementing exemplary smart city use cases”.

Assistance
Dirk Wossner, member of the Deutsche Telekom board responsible for business in Germany, pointed to the need for cooperation to enable such deals.

“We will be relying on the support of the 179 cities and municipalities in the Region when it comes to rapid execution on site. And we will open our fibre-optic network to third parties at fair market conditions. To accomplish this, we also need a legal framework that rewards investment and provides legal certainty: regulation must not stand in the way of this innovative partnership model, the first of its kind in Germany,” he said.

Fritz Kuhn, mayor of the City of Stuttgart, said: “The state capital of Stuttgart is one of the most innovative high-tech and creative cities in Germany. That’s why it’s important for us to establish the fundamentals for the digital requirements of tomorrow, today – for developments like smart city, mobility 4.0, and 5G technology.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson aims to tackle cost-per-bit challenge

China Unicom aims to balance 5G performance, cost

Ericsson CEO urges rethink on spectrum pricing
MWCS18 NEWS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association