 Deutsche Telekom extends ties with Google Cloud - Mobile World Live
Deutsche Telekom extends ties with Google Cloud

12 JUL 2022

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud extended a partnership to explore areas including core network services and data analytics, using the US company’s cloud-native and edge technology.

The companies highlighted initial plans to trial standalone 5G services in Austria and launch pilots of remote packet gateway functions based on the Google Cloud platform and Distributed Cloud Edge.

Other projects will involve trials of network and customer experience analytics technology.

Deutsche Telekom noted it had worked with Google for many years.

In 2021, for example, its T-Systems unit teamed with Google Cloud to build and supply sovereign cloud services to German public sector, enterprises and healthcare companies.

More recently, Google Cloud acquired the Deutsche Telekom-backed edge computing company MobiledgeX.

Claudia Nemat, board member for technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom (pictured), stated the forthcoming trials “will allow us to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences”.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

