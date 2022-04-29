Google snaps up MobiledgeX

Google has bought edge computing company MobiledgeX with the intention of putting its code into open source and being run as part of Google Cloud.

“We can confirm Google has acquired MobiledgeX, and we look forward to seeing its continued impact as an open source solution,” a Google spokesperson wrote in an email to Mobile World Live.

MobiledgeX worked with about 25 operators, including Telefónica, Orange, BT and Deutsche Telekom, on edge computing services but it wasn’t able to find traction with AT&T, Vodafone or Verizon.

The edge vendor also struggled competing at the edge with hyperscalers Microsoft Azure, Google and Amazon Web Services as it looked for its own niche.

The Deutsche Telekom-backed company was founded in 2018 before it received additional investments from VMware and Samsung in 2020.

The company developed federated telco edge cloud solutions that complied with GSMA standards. The company announced a federated edge-cloud platform update in February designed to help developers with “cloud-like deployment simplicity” on mobile networks.

MobiledgeX CEO and Founder Jason Hoffman is now self employed at S8 Family Asset Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Leah Maher, General Counsel and COO at MobiledgeX, is now employed by Google as its corporate counsel, according to her LinkedIn profile.