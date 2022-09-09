Dell’Oro still bullish on open RAN revenue

Dell’Oro Group reported preliminary data showed open RAN revenue growth maintained momentum during Q2, contributing to an overall rise in the opening half of 2022 fuelled in part by deployments in North America and Asia Pacific.

The company stated brownfield deployments fuelled a fourfold rise in revenue from North America during the recent quarter. Dell’Oro stated the two regions accounted for more than 95 per cent of open RAN sales in the period.

Dell’Oro predicted open RAN revenue will more than double in 2022 and generate in excess of 5 per cent of the overall RAN sector’s sales.

It previously forecast a contribution of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

The company ranked Samsung, Fujitsu and NEC as the top open RAN equipment vendors by revenue over H1.

VP and analyst Stefan Pongratz noted the “narrative” around open RAN “continues to morph”.

“While there is no question this shift towards more openness is moving the right direction, it is more salient than ever to understand how this movement is impacting the dynamics between the established and new suppliers”.