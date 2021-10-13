 Dell expands operator software - Mobile World Live
Home

Dell expands operator software

13 OCT 2021
Dennis Hoffman

Dell Technologies expanded its operator play with fresh software and services designed to tackle growing orchestration demands, alongside revealing closer collaborations with software company Wind River and open RAN player Mavenir.

In a press briefing, SVP and GM of the company’s telecom systems business Dennis Hoffman (pictured) explained Dell’s orchestration suite is designed to help operators automatically bring new servers online and deploy software without human intervention.

The Dell executive explained these features are increasingly necessary to help operators manage thousands of servers involved in 5G and open RAN deployments.

Dell cited ACG Research data showing its orchestration software can cut operators’ annual operating expenses by more than 50 per cent.

The company also unveiled Respond and Restore, a service aiming to simplify customer care for operators as they deploy multi-vendor networks. The system comprises call centres and a suite of automated troubleshooting services.

Dell’s deal with Wind River involves a reference architecture for the software company’s Studio service, an operator product designed to assist in managing multiple cloud environments.

Also in the works is an integrated validation system for hardware and software developed in conjunction with cloud company VMware and Mavenir. Dell stated the system aims to provide operators with “tested multi-vendor solutions”.

Hoffman highlighted Dell’s progress in open RAN with European operators, while the company noted in a statement US operators are tapping it to assist with 5G deployments.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

