 Comcast trials private 5G in squash centre
Home

Comcast trials private 5G in squash centre

31 MAR 2023

US cable operator Comcast began trialling a private 5G network using its own CBRS spectrum at a sports venue as part of move to compete against services from mobile operators and system integrators.

The Comcast Business trial includes fixed-line elements and is underway at a 76,000 square-foot squash centre offering 20 courts and which hosts more than 25 national and international tournaments per year.

Comcast’s set-up is being used to livestream matches, and will also be employed to connect devices to point-of-sales systems and access controls.

Other use cases include monitoring changes in temperature or humidity, and checking for potential leaks which could cause damage.

A Comcast representative for Comcast told Mobile World Live it is using hardware from vendor Highway9 Networks.

Comcast partnered with Celona Networks earlier this year on a private 5G network deployment at a fairground, pairing its CBRS spectrum with the vendor’s LAN products.

In 2020, Comcast paid $485 million for 830 Priority Access Licences in a CBRS sale and employs the spectrum in its Xfinity Mobile MVNO service.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

