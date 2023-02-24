 Comcast picks Nokia SA 5G core software - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast picks Nokia SA 5G core software

24 FEB 2023

US cable operator Comcast selected Nokia standalone (SA) 5G core network software to improve coverage in dense, high-traffic areas on its CBRS and 600MHz spectrum.

The software includes packet core, and offers near zero-touch automation and ultra-low latency capabilities. Nokia is also providing consulting services and operations software to Comcast.

A Comcast representative told Mobile World Live dual SIM technology allowed it to connect customers to multiple networks.

While Comcast has an agreement with Verizon for its Xfinity Mobile MVNO service, its executives have long mooted pairing the 5G service with its millions of Wi-Fi access points to improve coverage.

The 5G service reduces the cost of Comcast’s MVNO agreement by enabling it to provision more of its own backhaul.

Nokia and Comcast are currently conducting field trials.

The operator previously selected Samsung to provide 5G radios.

Comcast paid $485 million for 830 licences in a CBRS spectrum auction in 2020 and $1.7 billion on 600MHz licences in 2017.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Nokia wins 10-year SA 5G deal from Antina

Nokia launches AI-based data collection software

Nokia targets Sweden enterprise with Tele2 deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association