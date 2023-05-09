 Claro, Nokia deploy private 4.9G in Colombia port - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Claro, Nokia deploy private 4.9G in Colombia port

09 MAY 2023

Nokia and America Movil’s Claro Colombia deployed what the pair claimed is the first industrial private 4.9G network in Latin America, designed to monitor operations and support connectivity across the country’s largest oil and maritime port.

Nokia stated it is providing its digital automation cloud (DAC) and industrial edge technology to support Claro’s private 4.9G and data processing needs at the Puerto Bahia terminal, Cartagena, integrating the operations of workers, sensors and vehicles on-site.

The private network will mainly benefit logistics across the port, supporting a wider digitalisation effort, while use cases include the tracking “of up to 20,000 vehicles” and connectivity for machine-to-machine operations.

CEO at Claro Colombia, Carlos Zenteno, said the collaboration provides further investment in digital infrastructure as it looks to strengthen “advancements in technology and enhancing safety and port efficiency”.

The Puerto Bahia facility is Colombia’s biggest cargo terminal, handling 95 per cent of the Caribbean coast market and more than 50 per cent of the Colombian market.

Recently, Nokia has struck other industrial private wireless deals, including a tie-up with AT&T to digitalise operations in a maritime port in Mexico, and most recently with Swedish operator Tele2.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Nokia highlights 5G FWA potential in MEA

Ericsson, Nokia experts urge push for key 6G band

Nokia boosted by India 5G as North America sales slow

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association