Nokia flags private network moves in Japan, Mexico

Nokia made progress with its private mobile network ambitions, announcing an LTE-based deployment in Mexico and the launch of a ruggedised 5G device that is certified for use in Japan.

In Mexico, the Finnish vendor and the local operations of AT&T teamed up on an industrial-grade LTE private wireless network at the APM Terminals maritime terminal in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan.

The new network, based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform, aims to connect workers, sensors, equipment, and vehicles across an area of 11.5 hectares.

AT&T Mexico Innovation & IoT director Gabriel Fernández noted that this represents the “first private cellular network” for the operator. Nokia recently signed up AT&T Mexico a new customer for radio access network (RAN) equipment.

Meanwhile, Nokia launched an industrial ruggedised 5G device that supports local spectrum bands in Japan. The ‘5G fieldrouter’ is designed to connect machines, systems, vehicles and sensors to local private wireless networks

The vendor noted that enterprises can see the fieldrouter in action at its Advanced Technology Centre in Tokyo.