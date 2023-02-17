Nokia targets Sweden enterprise with Tele2 deal

Tele2 Group partnered with Nokia to offer private 5G wireless services in the operator’s home market of Sweden, a move the pair claim will unlock a range of Industry 4.0 use cases for enterprises.

The operator stated it will use Nokia’s edge computing platform Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to deliver private wireless 5G networks to business clients, helping companies realise cost, efficiency and sustainability goals.

Tele2 and Nokia claim enterprises could benefit from secure, robust and low-latency connectivity, along with real-time on-site data processing which, when combined with analytics, machine learning and AI, open the potential for use cases including remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, autonomous vehicles and robots.

Interestingly, the agreement comes in the same week rival vendor Ericsson and competing operator Telia announced an enterprise 5G tie-up targeting the automotive and transport sectors.

Growing demand

Stefan Trampus, EVP of B2B at Tele2, said there was “growing demand for tailored private wireless” in enterprises.

“Offering the solution will allow customers to speed deployment and implement new capabilities as their needs evolve. Together with Nokia, we can address enterprise digitalisation needs and expand into new business segments,” he added.

President of cloud and network services at Nokia Raghav Sahgal also pointed out growing opportunities for private wireless deployments outside the manufacturing industry, including agriculture, healthcare and public services.

The collaboration marks Nokia’s second major private 5G deal this week following an extension to an agreement with US-based IT company Kyndryl.