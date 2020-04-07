Cisco eyes IoT gains with Fluidmesh purchase - Mobile World Live

Cisco sought to strengthen its portfolio of industrial IoT products, announcing plans to acquire New York-based mobile backhaul provider Fluidmesh Networks for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will give Cisco access to technology designed to maintain uninterrupted data connections for objects moving at high speeds, which it said will provide an advantage as it looks to serve mission-critical “on-the-move” applications across the transportation, mining, manufacturing and industrial segments.

In a blog, SVP and GM of cloud, compute and IoT Liz Centoni explained “while most wireless solutions work well for slow moving objects (less than 30km/h), Fluidmesh’s leading technology is designed to provide zero loss of data transfer at speeds in excess of 300km/h.”

Fluidmesh Networks added in a statement the transaction would help accelerate its product roadmap, offering a “new level of operational scale, the ability to enter new verticals and geographies, and access to an impressive enterprise customer base”.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Cisco’s fiscal 2020 (running to 25 July), subject to regulatory approval.

Cisco said Fluidmesh Network’s employees will transfer to its IoT business as part of the deal.