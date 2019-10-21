Chinese job market boosted by 5G - Mobile World Live

Chinese operators have yet to launch commercial 5G services, but the technology was tipped to have already made a significant contribution to the nation’s economy by providing growing opportunities on the job market.

Online recruitment platform Zhaopin stated jobs related to the technology grew ninefold between January and May compared to the same period in 2018, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The growth of job openings was valued 806 per cent year-on-year, with average monthly salary growing 44 per cent to CNY15,644 ($2,212).

However, the demand for specialists working in the field of 5G seemed to be far from met, with an increase in job applicants of just 151 per cent for the period.

Investment in the new network technology in China is forecast to stand at CNY900 billion to CNY1.5 trillion between 2020 and 2025, SCMP reported, citing data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

CAICT also predicted the next-generation mobile technology will generate CNY10.6 trillion in economic value and more than 3 million jobs in the five-year period.

In June, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued commercial 5G licences to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network.

Operators reportedly signed up more than 10 million 5G subscribers, ahead of commercial launches on standalone infrastructure, which are expected by the close of this month.