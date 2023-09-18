 BT firms up 3G sunset plan after successful pilot - Mobile World Live
Home_Network Tech

BT firms up 3G sunset plan after successful pilot

18 SEP 2023
London skyline at Sunset with the BT Tower at the centre of the image

BT Group outlined an ambition to complete the switch-off of EE’s 3G network by March 2024, as its chief networks officer Greg Mccall revealed discontinuing the service in a trial area had yielded no customer complaints about coverage or performance.

The company stopped supporting the legacy network technology in the town of Warrington in July, ahead of its planned discontinuation of 3G across the country. It had previously slated full shut down for some time in 2024.

Mccall explained as well as a lack of network complaints from users, there were no capacity issues on the company’s 2G or 4G network in the trial area despite a rise in traffic.

Alongside results of the pilot the executive revealed the main switch-off will begin in January, with a target of completion within three months.

As BT’s senior executives have cited numerous times switching off the network offers significant power and cost savings. Mccall said as of today (18 September) 3G consumes 35 per cent of its mobile network’s total power with usage by customers “falling all the time”.

Within its switch-off plan the operator has various schemes in place to ensure vulnerable customers are able to stay connected in line with expectations outlined by regulator Ofcom.

Its UK rivals have all revealed timelines for retiring the technology, with Virgin Media O2 set to the final operator in the country to switch-off the lights on 3G when it sunsets it in 2025.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

