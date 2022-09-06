 BT eyes gains from legacy cull - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT eyes gains from legacy cull

06 SEP 2022

BT Group network chiefs forecast significant cost and energy savings from shutting down legacy network technology in the coming years, including the sunsetting of 3G, discontinuing use of old fixed systems and selling unused exchange sites.

In a media event outlining progress towards a range of network modernisation goals, the EE parent detailed benefits from slashing the use of outdated technology it deems power hungry and offering limited benefits to users.

This drive includes closing down 3G technology in 2024, a goal announced by the company in 2021.

It has already switched-off 3G femotocells and aims to get remaining former customers of Orange and T-Mobile UK, which merged to form the operator which became EE, off the technology this year.

3G
BT CTIO Howard Watson (pictured) noted “it is quite a big programme for us over the next few years, but with significant benefits”.

He added it was in the process contacting customers on legacy 3G plans to “gently encourage them to move to 4G or 5G” with some of these “out of contract for nearly 20 years”.

Watson noted 3G infrastructure consumed between 30 per cent and 35 per cent of the power used across its mobile network, with only 2.2 per cent of downlink traffic currently carried on it. Once switched off, BT will also be able to free-up the spectrum.

BT estimates decommissioning legacy fixed and mobile networks will save 550GWh of energy consumption. This, together with its other modernisation efforts, are predicted to deliver £500 million in savings by the end of the decade.

During the event, BT also outlined progress in its 5G rollout, where the company claimed to have hit a target of covering half of the UK’s population a year earlier than its original 2023 target and started moving customers onto its new core. It aims to provide 5G “anywhere” in the country by 2028.

As part of efforts to deliver the latest network technology, BT noted it was assessing high altitude coverage delivery systems and LEO satellite systems. However, Watson cautioned he didn’t think the latter would likely ever deliver more than 2 per cent of the UK’s broadband needs.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Bangladesh pushes smartphones with 3G handset ban

Vodafone UK plots end of 3G

Vodafone se dispone a apagar su 3G en el Reino Unido
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association