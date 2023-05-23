 Broadcom scoops multibillion-dollar Apple deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Broadcom scoops multibillion-dollar Apple deal

23 MAY 2023
deal details

Apple struck a multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for the development of 5G RF components as part of a commitment to pump $430 billion into the US economy.

The 5G radio components developed by Broadcom for Apple will include film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) filters manufactured in several US manufacturing and technology hubs.

Apple stated it already helps support more than 1,100 jobs in a Broadcom FBAR filter manufacturing facility in the US state of Colorado.

The device maker noted the arrangement will enable Broadcom to continue to invest in automation projects and staff training.

Apple added the deal puts it on track to meet its commitment to bolster the US economy through direct spend with suppliers, data centre investments and capex.

The companies have a long history, announcing a deal worth approximately $15 billion in 2020 covering development of wireless components and modules.

They also forged an agreement in 2019 which included RF components and modules.

Bloomberg reported in January Apple was looking to drop Broadcom’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth component as part of a plan to develop its own chips for iPhones by 2025.

Mike Robuck

