Home_Operators

Bosch buckles-in with Hungarian player to test drive 5G

21 SEP 2023
a concept image of vehicles on two roads connected to a large 5G logo

The Hungarian division of industrial giant Bosch Group teamed-up with 4iG-owned Vodafone Hungary to test the use of 5G in driving support systems, using a private network at the former’s facility in Budapest.

In a statement the operator explained the project would last for eight months starting in October, with the aim of investigating how 5G technology can be used to support vehicle developments and aid drivers.

The former Vodafone Group unit added the tests would take place on vehicles operating on a variety of simulated conditions and on different road surfaces.

Alongside looking into technical developments, engineers on the project are set to assess use of telemetric data collected as part of the pilot.

In a translated statement on social media Vodafone Hungary enterprise business unit director Matyas Dobo said: “Reliable, fast 5G networks with minimal latency can facilitate autonomous driving and the development of smart cities,” describing its project as a “decisive development with an experienced partner in both the automotive and manufacturing sectors.”

The automotive segment has long been cited as a priority vertical industry segment for 5G, with several operators across the world assessing various use cases, including remotely operated vehicles and automated driving functions.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

