 BICS touts SIM security credentials - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeGSMA M360 UK – Mobile Security and Industries

BICS touts SIM security credentials

12 JUL 2023

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 MOBILE SECURITY AND INDUSTRIES, LONDON: Raphael Glatt, head of customer success management at BICS (pictured), warned every IoT device is vulnerable to attack, with the surface area of threats continuing to grow as critical industries begin to adopt more connected set-ups.

During a session on e-SIM, Glatt discussed work done by the European Commission (EC), along with a BICS-backed GSMA initiative to address a high number of threats including privacy breaches; impersonation; hacking; malware and viruses; and interception.

Glatt said BICS finds vulnerabilities in every connected device, from TVs, connected refrigerators, cars, mobile phones and smartwatches, citing research which found IoT attacks had quadrupled over five years to hit 112 million.

“From the network layer, to the radio and to the core, every item can be hacked somehow.”

With critical sectors including public health, transport and business being encouraged to implement IoT and private networks, the scale of threat inevitably increased, said Glatt.

This pushed the EC to update its 2019 Cybersecurity Act to implement new Network and Information Security (NIS2) legislation in 2022.

NIS2 requires companies in critical sectors to take “appropriate and proportionate technical, operational and organisational cybersecurity measures, with obligations around implementing an end-to-end solution covering an entire lifecycle”.

IoT Safe
BICS believes the challenge of complying with NIS2 lies in providing “the most robust single root of trust to simplify end-to-end protection”, addressing connectivity, devices and applications.

The executive then turned to the IoT Safe platform, the GSMA initiative BICS backs, which recommends the industry use the SIM as the hardware secure element, or “root of trust”, to establish end-to-end security spanning device and cloud/server applications.

Glatt said IoT Safe backed the proven security strength of the SIM to store credentials and is fully standardised, enabling interoperability between devices.

It also covers lifecycle management and end-to-end encryption of communications.

Glatt added IoT Safe is futureproof, as it is compliant with e- and i-SIM, allowing users to change from one profile to another without losing device identities.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association