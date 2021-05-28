AWS, Mavenir forge cloud pact - Mobile World Live

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mavenir claimed to have simplified operators’ use of public cloud for voice, messaging and orchestration after pooling resources, with the pair seeking a bigger slice of the 5G market.

Mavenir’s cloud-native open RAN, converged 4G and 5G packet core, IMS and messaging products are being combined with AWS’ Amazon Elastic Kubernetes service.

The companies stated operators can integrate network functionality using existing AWS tools and technologies, and will be able to maintain network performance and visibility as they migrate functionality to the public cloud.

Mavenir said the integration with AWS should also make it easier for enterprises to deploy private networks and edge computing.

Amir Rao, GM of AWS’ operator portfolio and tech alliances, explained the company will offer “voice and messaging solutions for core network and RAN customers along with AI/ML solutions for orchestration and observability”.