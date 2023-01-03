 AT&T ups its game with new Nvidia promo - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T ups its game with new Nvidia promo

03 JAN 2023

AT&T has expanded its promotional partnership with Nvidia to give the US operator’s new fibre broadband subscribers a six-month free trial of the vendor’s updated cloud gaming platform that it claims is five-times faster than an Xbox Series X device.

The operator first announced a partnership for Nvidia’s GeForce NOW platform for 5G customers a year ago.

In addition to AT&T Fibre customers, the new deal, which goes live 19 January, is also targeted at customers with eligible 5G devices and qualifying unlimited 5G tariffs.

Nvidia announced its upgraded GeForce Now Ultimate membership today (3 January).

With the vendor’s Ada Lovelace architecture, the upgraded GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs can deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower to an individual user.

With GeForce RTX 4080, Ultimate members can stream up to 240 frames per second (FPS) from the cloud and across the operator’s network.

In addition to playing at up to 120 FPS on mobile devices, the update also upgraded a gamer’s ability to play on the Nvidia’s RTX cloud graphics, with “the faster access to servers, longer session times, better resolution and higher frame rates”.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner stated in a press release that more gamers prefer to play on mobile devices than on PCs or consoles, and that he expected low latency 5G services to further appeal to gamers as they are rolled out.

Operators have been developing new services and applications for their 5G services to generate incremental revenue beyond faster speeds on smartphones.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

