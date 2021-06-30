 AT&T shifts 5G core to Microsoft cloud - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T shifts 5G core to Microsoft cloud

30 JUN 2021

AT&T continued a recent run of operator cloud networking plays, penning a deal to shift its 5G core network to Microsoft Azure in a move also involving the sale of its related platform technology to the software giant.

The US operator emphasised it would continue to run its network and control customer relationships, but was seeking to reap the benefit of slashing its engineering and development costs.

In a joint statement, Microsoft explained it stands to gain access to the operator’s current Network Cloud platform technology, and associated IP and technical expertise.

Andre Fuetsch, EVP and CTO at AT&T, noted the Network Cloud team had proved “running a network in the cloud drives speed, security, cost improvements and innovation” after operating its 5G core since it was launched in 2018.

Microsoft’s decision to buy the unit will provide the resources required to make “this capability accessible to operators around the world”.

Jason Zander, EVP of Azure at Microsoft, explained the acquisition boosts its telecom portfolio, enabling it to deliver “a carrier-grade cloud” system.

AT&T added managing its mobile network traffic on Microsoft Azure will boost delivery of “large-scale network services”, with access to cloud, AI and edge technologies improving flexibility around developing and launching new services.

Microsoft takes over software development and deployment of AT&T’s Network Cloud immediately, with Azure integration to take place over the next three years.

The move adds to growing momentum around operator cloud deals. Amazon Web Services (AWS) revealed a deal with Swisscom during MWC21 Barcelona this week, a follow-up to a collaboration with Nokia and US newcomer Dish Network.

And Orange today (30 June) unveiled plans to begin trials of a cloud-native standalone 5G network in its home market, which could ultimately be deployed across its operations.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

KT warns on B2B obstacles for 5G uptake

HPE continues 5G push

Orange claims cloud-native 5G SA European first
MWCB 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association