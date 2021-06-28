AWS bullish on mobile progress, unveils Swisscom deal

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Amazon Web Services (AWS) revealed it won a contract with Swisscom related to the build of the operator’s cloud-native 5G network, as the former’s incoming CEO claimed it was in talks with virtually every mobile provider in the world.

During the event’s second keynote, incoming AWS CEO Adam Selipsky (pictured, left) revealed the company’s latest operator deal alongside the scale of the opportunity for the business supplying cloud services in the telecoms sector.

“We’re having similar types of conversations with virtually every telecom operator around the world,” he said, noting it had a wide number of deals already in place.

Citing US operator Dish Network, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone Group, KDDI, SK Telecom and Bell Canada among its customers, Selipsky said: “You see them using the cloud and AWS in a significant way and particularly we’re seeing that with 5G networks either that have been deployed or being baked-in to new 5G networks.”

AWS’ deal with Swisscom will see it become the operator’s preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT, including migrating a range of core applications for resource planning, OSS and BSS to the company’s infrastructure.

In the associated press statement, the pair added they would work together on its new cloud-based 5G core.