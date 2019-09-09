 AT&T shareholder attacks strategy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T shareholder attacks strategy

09 SEP 2019

A major AT&T investor demanded change, claiming a series of missteps by management and ill-judged focus on M&A have hindered the operator’s performance.

Activist investment company Elliott Management, which owns a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, sharply criticised what it called “questionable” decisions and poor execution at the operator’s wireless division.

It picked apart AT&T’s acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner, along with an attempted purchase of T-Mobile US in 2011. It noted the operator is “yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale for why AT&T needs to own Time Warner” and lamented that concessions related to the failed T-Mobile deal helped create a powerhouse competitor.

The investor pressed the operator to halt “distracting” M&A activity; shed non-core assets; substantially cut operational costs; continue paying down debt; and grow shareholder dividends. “Any assets that do not have a clear, strategic rationale for being part of AT&T should be considered for divestment,” including DirecTV, its wireless business in Mexico and pieces of its fixed footprint.

It added the transition to 5G offers AT&T “a renewed opportunity to reset the wireless narrative and reclaim market leadership,” but will require “meaningful investment and improved execution”.

“Anything less and AT&T risks missing this opportunity and falling behind again.”

Work in progress
In a statement to Mobile World Live, an AT&T representative said it will review the proposals, but noted the operator is “already executing” on several suggestions outlined in the letter.

Earlier this year AT&T sold off its stake in video streaming service Hulu and property in New York City, and revealed plans to sell tower assets in the US and Mexico to reduce its debt. Reuters reported it was also considering the sale of its Puerto Rico unit.

The representative added AT&T’s strategy is “driven by the unique portfolio of valuable businesses we’ve assembled across communications networks and media and entertainment”.

“We believe growing and investing in these businesses is the best path forward for our company and our shareholders.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T shuffles top brass in media makeover

American Tower gets a boost from AT&T deal

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association