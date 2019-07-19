AT&T explores Puerto Rico sale to cut debt - Mobile World Live

AT&T began exploring a sale of its business in Puerto Rico as part of a continuing effort to cut debt, Reuters reported.

The operator hired a financial adviser to help with the sale, which could raise as much as $3 billion, the news agency stated.

While AT&T does not break out unit details in its financial reports, Reuters noted the Puerto Rico business offers TV, internet, landline phone and business services with annual EBITDA of around $300 million.

During the operator’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Randall Stephenson reiterated eliminating debt accrued as part of its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner in 2018 and $49 billion purchase of DirecTV in 2015 was a top priority for the company. At end-March, it had $163.9 billion in long term debt.

It raised $5 billion in February through the sale of unsecured bonds as part of its debt reduction effort.

In April, AT&T batted down reports it was considering a sale of the European arm of HBO, but subsequently sold its minority stake in Hulu for $1.43 billion.