AT&T, FTC near deal in throttling case - Mobile World Live

AT&T and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) struck a tentative deal which could finally put to rest a five-year row between the two related to the operator’s data throttling practices.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live the pair reached “an agreement in principle” to settle the case.

MediaPost reported court papers show the settlement will include a monetary payment and an injunction.

The arrangement would bring to a close a court battle between the pair begun in 2014, when the FTC accused the operator of slowing data speeds on unlimited plans without sufficiently disclosing the practice to consumers.

After a back and forth in the courts, the FTC ultimately won the case in February 2018. In June of that year, AT&T said it decided to forgo an appeal of the verdict in favour of negotiating a settlement.