AT&T teamed with ISP Kinetic Telecom to offer customers in rural areas converged 5G mobile and fibre-based broadband services across 18 US states.

Current AT&T wireless customers selecting Kinetic Telecom’s high-speed internet will receive a $20 monthly saving for two years.

New subscribers switching to the mobile operator and Kinetic Telecom will also receive a $20 per month discount for two years when they bundle the two services together, although they will be billed separately.

In addition to AT&T’s national tariff offers, new and existing Kinetic Telecom customers adding wireless services will receive a reward card from the ISP’s parent Windstream Communications if they port a new mobile line.

Customers must stick with the two-year deals to receive the discounts.

Erin Scarborough, SVP of consumer product for AT&T, stated the partnership marks an “evolution in strategic bundling focused on customer service”.

She said AT&T will “be able to put more smartphones in the hands of more Americans”.

A representative for AT&T told Mobile World Live there are few places where its copper-based DSL internet service overlaps Kinetic Telecom’s service area.