Apple detailed plans to unlock its tap-to-pay technology to third parties in an upcoming release of iOS 18.1 after years of increased scrutiny from regulators.

The European Commission made commitments by Apple to allow rivals access to its NFC-based payment system legally binding in July.

Apple is rolling the programme out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the US and the UK, with more nations to follow.

The company stated its new NFC and secure element (SE) APIs will allow developers to offer in-app contactless transactions for in-store payments, public transport fares, work badges, home and hotel keys and reward cards.

Compatibility with government identification cards is planned in future.

Developers will need to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple, request the NFC and SE entitlement, and pay associated fees.

Apple stated the requirements ensure “only authorised developers who meet certain industry and regulatory requirements, and commit to Apple’s ongoing security and privacy standards, can access the relevant APIs”.

While the tech giant stands to make additional revenue from the fees, the change could impact earnings from Apple Pay transactions.

The US Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in March, accusing it of engaging in anti-competitive conduct that hurts both consumers and developers.