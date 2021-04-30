 AT&T teams with Ericsson's Cradlepoint for enterprise 5G
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T, Cradlepoint chase enterprise 5G opportunity

30 APR 2021

AT&T made a major play in the enterprise 5G sector, teaming with Cradlepoint to deliver tailored services and equipment, alongside a managed wireless network service.

The partnership targets growing enterprise demand for managed SD-WAN services. As companies move their wide-area networks to the cloud, service providers like AT&T have an opportunity to manage these for corporate customers.

Specifically-designed Cradlepoint hardware including 5G routers and adapters, and related software is being combined with AT&T enterprise data plans.

Cradlepoint developed a cloud-managed 5G modem which integrates with SD-WAN architectures, enabling enterprises to use the next-generation mobile technology as a primary or backup connection. The portfolio also includes a 5G mobile router for vehicle use cases.

The products are available from both companies, though the managed SD-WAN service can only be purchased from AT&T.

Rohit Mehra, VP of network infrastructure at IDC, stated: “AT&T and Cradlepoint are well-equipped to leverage the upcoming 5G-led transformation of the WAN and bring it into the mainstream enterprise”.

Although enterprise 5G is most often billed as a solution for manufacturing and process automation, AT&T and Cradlepoint highlighted a customer in a very different industry: newspaper The Washington Post is using the set-up to enable journalists to transmit large files from the field.

Ericsson acquired Cradlepoint in late 2020 and the deal with AT&T appears to bear out the vendor’s assertion it was not aiming to use the company to cut operators out of the equation when selling to enterprise customers.

The latest deal also expands a partnership forged by Cradlepoint and AT&T in 2020 involving the sale of wireless edge products.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

FCC rejects AT&T, Dish objections to SpaceX move

Vendors set for near-term US 5G boost

US Senators move to limit sale of location data

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association