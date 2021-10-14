 AT&T bolsters IoT products - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T bolsters IoT products

14 OCT 2021
AT&T

AT&T expanded its IoT offer with a service designed to meet the needs of customers requiring long range, low-cost connectivity.

The US operator deployed a module produced by equipment maker Blues Wireless targeting home appliances including washing machines and dishwashers, commercial beverage dispensers, refrigeration equipment and construction rigs.

In a statement, AT&T explained the Notecard modules send data to a custom router, which then transmits it to the customer’s cloud-based application.

Blues Wireless COO Mobeen Khan stated the company was helping AT&T “accelerate adoption of IoT network services with thousands of customers across the globe”.

AT&T added the Notecard hardware to its online IoT marketplace with prepaid connectivity to its LTE-M) and NB-IoT) networks.

Blues Wireless was founded in 2019 by Ray Ozzie, formerly chief software architect at Microsoft, while Khan brings experience gained over six years as an IoT products and strategy executive at AT&T.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

