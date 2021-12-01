Verizon bolsters EIS wins with $34M DoE deal

Verizon won two contracts worth a total of $34.6 million with the US Department of Energy (DoE) awarded through the government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme.

One contract involves Verizon delivering voice service to current and future DoE locations, and leading a transition to IP-enabled calls.

The second covers data services including optical wave, Ethernet transport, private line, IP and VPN.

Verizon stated it will provide enterprise IT services to the DoE’s Washington, DC-based headquarters and mission-specific services to other sites in the US and internationally.

The DoE deal adds to a pair of other contracts awarded to Verizon as part of the EIS programme, one from the nation’s Department of Labour valued at $887 million; the other a $78 million contract to upgrade a Naval District Washington facility to IP voice.

Among mobile operators, Verizon and AT&T are the two primary bidders for EIS contracts in the US.

So far in 2021, AT&T won contracts totalling more than $1 billion as part of the programme.