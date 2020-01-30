 AR company takes Verizon 5G prize - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AR company takes Verizon 5G prize

30 JAN 2020

Augmented reality (AR) company Ario scooped a $1 million bounty Verizon offered for innovative 5G applications, beating more than 550 competitors with its design for a workplace productivity platform.

A VR platform from GAROU enabling multi-user interactions bagged a $500,000 second place prize, while $250,000 was awarded to third place finisher LexSet for a solution which produces synthetic image data to train AI models.

In a statement, Verizon chief development officer Nicola Palmer hailed the designs as “really ground-breaking solutions”.

The operator originally launched its Built for 5G Challenge at CES 2019, calling for innovative applications to showcase the transformational potential of 5G. Concepts submitted to the contest were judged on their ability to increase business efficiency, improve immersive experiences, or solve other challenging customer problems.

All three companies will spend two-months at Verizon’s 5G Labs, where they can work with specialists to develop their concepts using the operator’s mmWave 5G network.

“By bringing these companies into our 5G Labs, where we collaborate with universities, start-ups and enterprises to co-create 5G concepts, we’re giving them access to all the tools they need to create truly transformational experiences that will reshape entire industries”, Palmer explained.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon defends spectrum hoard, as earnings grow

Verizon 4G faster than 5G from T-Mobile

Top operators team to tackle 5G interoperability

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association