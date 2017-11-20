English
Home

America Movil considers disposal of KPN stake

20 NOV 2017

America Movil’s CFO revealed it is mulling the sale of its 21.4 per cent share in Dutch market leader KPN, with a number of parties interested in the asset.

Reuters reported Carlos Garcia Moreno’s comments from an investor event in Barcelona, where the executive was discussing the company’s overall strategy.

Moreno said America Movil had received expressions of interest in its stake, as it had in the past, but would now consider selling the holding. The identity of potential buyers was not revealed.

America Movil acquired the KPN shares as part of a takeover bid in 2012. Its attempt was eventually blocked by a combination of authorities in Europe and a foundation shareholder group – a consortium set up to protect KPN from a hostile takeover.

Reports the Mexico-based operator group was assessing a sale of its stake first surfaced in 2015 when it reclassified the investment as an “available for sale asset” in its financial report. At the time, Altice was floated as a potential buyer with a bid in the region of €3 billion.

During the same year, America Movil sold €3 billion worth of bonds to investors, exchangeable for shares in KPN or cash when they mature in 2020.

The company can decide how to pay bondholders, so retains the option to sell its KPN stake to a single party prior to 2020 and settle the bonds in cash.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

