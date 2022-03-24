Altice renews US MVNO deal with T-Mobile

Altice USA opened the potential for its MVNO customers to access T-Mobile US’ 5G network as it secured a fresh multi-year deal with the operator.

Matt Marino, EVP of consumer services for Altice, stated the deal gave it access to T-Mobile’s 5G network, though would not be drawn on when it might be made available to users of its Optimum Mobile MVNO unit.

Financial terms were also not disclosed.

On an earnings call last month, Altice CEO Dexter Goei said the company was on the brink of a fresh deal with T-Mobile.

Altice launched its mobile service in 2019 through an MVNO agreement with Sprint, but began migrating customers after the host company merged with T-Mobile in 2020.

Optimum Mobile currently offers monthly data plans of 1GB, 3GB or unlimited, and Altice touted further savings for customers also taking its broadband services.

Charter Communications and Comcast are the US leaders for MVNO subscribers, ending 2021 with 3.9 million and 3.6 million, respectively, compared with 186,000 for Altice.