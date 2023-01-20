 Activist investor dumps Vodafone stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Activist investor dumps Vodafone stake

20 JAN 2023
Vodafone

Cevian Capital reportedly offloaded its entire stake in Vodafone Group around a year after it emerged it had built up an undisclosed holding in the company, a sign it has given up on attempts to push a revival at the business.

Financial outlet This is Money claims Cevian Capital moved to cash-out of Vodafone after selling off a part of its holding in October 2022 due to rising interest rates, which it believed dampened the operator’s prospects.

Notably, Vodafone is going through something of a turbulent period, which could have played a part in Cevian Capital’s decision.

Vodafone recently completed a £1.6 billion sale of its Hungarian unit, while CEO of four years Nick Read announced his departure at the end of 2022.

Investors in and out
Cevian Capital ruffled feathers after it emerged it had built up a stake in Vodafone to become one of its ten-largest investors in January 2022.

The investor encouraged sweeping changes at Vodafone, pressing for a restructure to its portfolio, improved strategy in key markets and board changes, moves it argued would help to turn around the operator’s share price.

Fellow investor Coast Capital announced this month it had sold its position in Vodafone, stating there was no attractive model for the business.

Conversely, UAE-based operator e& this week upped its stake in Vodafone from 11 per cent to 12 per cent, citing an attractive valuation while reiterating the potential for future commercial tie-ups.

In September 2022, telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel also picked up a 2.5 per cent stake in Vodafone through his investment vehicle Atlas Investissement.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone claims UK SA 5G first

Operator group e& ups Vodafone stake

German players claim network rollout successes

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association