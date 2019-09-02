 LTE leads Ethio Telecom defence ahead of liberalisation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

LTE leads Ethio Telecom defence ahead of liberalisation

02 SEP 2019

Ethiopian incumbent Ethio Telecom placed LTE at the heart of a strategy to fend off the pending launch of rival services by non-domestic companies, with plans to deploy the technology in major cities by mid-2020.

Authorities confirmed plans in July to break-up the country’s telecommunications monopoly and issue licences to two new entrants in Q1 2020. MTN Group, Orange and Vodacom were mooted to be among the likely contenders.

In a statement today (2 September), incumbent Ethio Telecom said 4G will be available in capital city Addis Ababa and other major regional cities. It plans to add capacity for 5 million more subscribers across the country as it prepares for a broader liberalisation of the nation’s telecoms market.

The 4G plan forms part of a three-year transformation strategy unveiled by Ethio Telecom in reaction to the government’s plans. Between July 2019 and 2022 the operator aims to improve customer experience and establish itself as a reputable brand. It also plans to boost staff training and education, improve operational efficiency and overhaul its service offering to include value-added services.

Ethio Telecom stated its goal is to increase its total subscriber base by 16 per cent to 50.46 million, which would take total telecom penetration to 50.5 per cent. It plans to open 73 additional shops (taking its total to 438) and engage 75,000 more partner distributors and retailers (for a total of 267,000).

All told, the operator expects to increase revenue from ETB36.3 billion ($1.2 billion) at end-June to ETB45.42 billion by 30 June 2020. It predicted 53 per cent of the figure would come from mobile voice; 33 per cent from data and internet; 9 per cent from international business; and 5 per cent from value-added services.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Ethiopia to issue new mobile licences in 2020

Ethio Telecom facing break-up before privatisation

Ethiopia moves closer to opening mobile market

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association