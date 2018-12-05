Tigo Paraguay picks up money certification first

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – LATIN AMERICA, BUENOS AIRES: Tigo Money Paraguay is the first service in the region to achieve GSMA Mobile Money Certification, as part of a global programme to bring safer, more transparent and resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world.

“This certification will positively impact business partnerships since it promotes excellence in the provision of mobile money services, shows that our business practices are amongst the best in the industry and that as an industry, we are serious about protecting the rights of consumers, delivering reliable and secure services and combating money laundering,” said Ramiro Pascual, CEO of Tigo Paraguay.

The certification requirements, validated by an independent assessor, contain a set of eight high-level principles and 300 detailed criteria covering issues including security; consumer rights; and the prevention of money laundering, risk mitigation, financing of terrorism and fraud.

With the addition of Tigo Money Paraguay, certified providers now collectively represent 114 million mobile money accounts worldwide.

Sebastian Cabello, head of Latin America at GSMA, said: “Mobile money has emerged as a key contributor to financial inclusion in the Latin American and Caribbean region, with over 21 million registered accounts across 17 markets.”