MTN launches Rwanda to Tanzania remittance

05 JUL 2018

MTN Rwanda added mobile money remittance between its operation and users of Airtel’s equivalent service in Tanzania, the latest move by the operator to expand the scope of its financial services.

Prior to MTN Rwanda’s latest launch, it opened remittance corridors between Uganda, Kenya and Zambia, providing instant transfers between its customers and those on partner networks. Its latest link uses the MFS Africa Hub, which connects mobile money operations across a number of markets in the region.

MTN Rwanda chief business and corporate affairs officer Chantal Kagame said regional mobile money remittances allow customers to transfer cash more simply and at a lower cost than traditional methods.

She noted this was the latest move in the company’s “extensive expansion” of its service, including adding instant payments for motorbike taxis and parking fees.

The company said it has 1.7 million subscribers on its mobile money platform – out of a connection-base estimated at around 3.8 million by GSMA Intelligence figures for Q1. Kagame said MTN’s money platform processes an average of RWF130 billion ($149 million) every month.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

