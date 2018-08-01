English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple Pay to follow Google into tough German market

01 AUG 2018

Apple Pay is set to launch in Germany during late 2018, months after rival service Google Pay made its debut in the heavily cash-reliant market.

The launch, announced during Apple’s fiscal Q3 earnings call (covering the period to end-June), will be the 25th market for Apple Pay and comes after Google launched its payment brand (formerly known as Android Pay) into Germany in June.

Despite World Population Review figures placing Germany as the second most populous nation in Europe by some margin, the country is the only one of the top eight not to have Apple Pay already available.

The reason for this could be the high cash-dependency in Germany, where banks have struggled to displace cash with card payments for small retail transactions.

Figures published by German central bank Deutsche Bundesbank earlier this year showed 74 per cent of transactions below €50 were made with cash during 2017, with the average adult carrying €107 in physical money.

Successes
On Apple’s earnings call CEO Tim Cook talked-up the success of Apple Pay as it continued to expand the number of transactions processed every quarter. During fiscal Q3 it processed 1 billion transactions, three-times the number recorded in the same period of 2017.

During the recent quarter Apple completed more transactions than point-of-sale terminal company Square and a greater number of mobile transactions than PayPal, he added.

Apple Pay Cash – its peer-to-peer service – served “millions” of customers in the first eight months since its delayed launch, Cook noted.

For a full breakdown of Apple’s results click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

German operators promise to expand 4G

Apple Pay moves into Poland and Norway

Blog: Visa outage does little for cashless vision
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association