English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Vodafone UK, Ericsson team on 4G and 5G

26 JUN 2017

Vodafone UK announced agreements with Ericsson “to evolve its 4G networks” with Massive MIMO and carrier aggregation technologies, as well as a broader partnership to collaborate on developing 5G.

Evolve 4G
In a statement, Vodafone UK said it had selected Ericsson to provide both technologies and develop 4G in London and southern England.

The move is designed to “help deliver improved capacity and end-user performance” said Vodafone, and the scope of the agreement includes technology trials, product validation and commercial deployment, as well as professional services.

At an event at its Newbury headquarters last week, Vodafone trumpeted its network evolution plans, stating Massive MIMO was key to improving network performance.

The company said it was leading the way in Europe with its deployment of 64 element Massive MIMO technology from China-based vendor Huawei.

Jorge Fernandes, technology director at Vodafone UK, said the latest partnership with Ericsson would help it “continually enhance our network to optimise performance and give our customers the best possible experience”.

5G
The two also announced they have also signed a memorandum of understanding covering a number of different areas of collaboration around 5G.

These include evolving 4G to 5G radio developments, including non-standalone and standalone, 5G site deployment scenarios, new radio simulations on both 3.5GHz and mmWave spectrum, and identifying 5G use cases.

The companies will also look at distributed cloud and network slicing proof of concepts, end-to-end latency and cloud optimised network applications.

Arun Bansal, SVP and head of Europe and Latin America at Ericsson, said the companies aimed to “enable ubiquitous connectivity” for customers and enable “new experiences, as well as monitoring and control of IoT in real time”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Trump targets US emerging technology leadership

Ericsson calls for strict IoT security measures

MPT taps MIMO tech, accelerates 4G launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association