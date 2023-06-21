 Vodafone mulls options to end Spain pain - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone mulls options to end Spain pain

21 JUN 2023

Vodafone Group hired a financial services company to evaluate strategic options for its unit in Spain, business newspaper Expansion reported, as media speculation on the future of the operation continues.

The publication cited various sources claiming investment bank Morgan Stanley and other advisers were looking into options for the company’s unit, which the operator regularly cites as suffering from high levels of competition in the market.

In the group’s latest annual report, published in May, it noted a “strategic review” of its operations in Spain was part of a multi-faceted action plan to spur growth across several European markets.

During its fiscal 2023 (to end-March) Spain had the highest year-on-year service revenue drop of all the markets it broke out individually, with a 5.4 per cent decline. The fall was blamed on “continued price competition in the value segment and a lower customer base”.

The company is not the only player in the market to bemoan high levels of competition, with Orange also feeling the heat and subsequently striking a deal to merge operations with rival Masmovil in an attempt to make savings and up investment into the market.

Prior to Orange’s deal Vodafone had been linked with M&A activity in the market.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, partner ink €25.5M Spain transport deal

Vodafone linked with $4B Spain sale

Revenue goal dominates operator metaverse plans
FYUZ22 - News

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association