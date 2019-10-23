 Vodafone, Masmovil rubbish takeover talks - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone, Masmovil rubbish takeover talks

23 OCT 2019

Vodafone Spain and Masmovil denied a local press report they are in talks regarding a €6 billion acquisition of the UK-owned operator by its Spanish rival, Reuters reported.

The operators were responding to an article by Spanish online news outlet El Confidencial, which stated the pair had been negotiating a potential deal for more than a year.

It added talks were at an advanced stage, with Goldman Sachs and consultancy McKinsey acting as advisers.

The deal was mooted as a way to address fierce competition in the Spanish market, with a tie-up expected to generate synergies amounting to €2 billion.

However, representatives of both operators told Reuters they are not disucssing a merger, buyout or joint venture.

Vodafone’s Spanish business suffered during the company’s fiscal Q1 2020 (calendar Q2 2019), with revenue of €1.08 billion down from €1.2 billion in the comparable period of 2018.

Earlier in the year, Vodafone Spain denied it was mulling the sale of its fixed network.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

