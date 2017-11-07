English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone launches European consumer IoT play

07 NOV 2017

Vodafone Group made its move to grab a slice of the potentially lucrative consumer IoT market with the launch of V by Vodafone – a series of products controlled through its smartphone app – in Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

The platform is available to existing customers and was launched with four products, all shipped with Vodafone’s IoT V-Sim. Further devices are set to be launched in 2018, when the range will also be made available through its reseller channels.

In a statement, the company said its consumer IoT strategy would “build upon the company’s extensive track record in developing and implementing enterprise IoT technologies.”

Vodafone Group currently operates 59 million IoT connections across its markets and previously highlighted the technology as a major growth driver.

Citing a combination of analyst estimates and its own research, Vodafone predicted there will be around 370 million consumer electronics and smart home devices used across the company’s markets by 2020. It added the number was around 50 million today.

GSMA statistics prepared by Machina Research in September forecast the global operator revenue opportunity of IoT across connected homes, cars and consumer electronics at more than $1 trillion by 2026.

Cars, cats, cases and cameras
Devices available at launch are: V-Auto, a connected car dongle (pictured) which includes tracking technology, emergency service contact in the event of an accident, and driver assessment technology; V-Bag, a clip to track the whereabouts of lost or stolen luggage; V-Camera, a home HD camera fulfilling a number of purposes, primarily security; and V-Pet, a small tracker allowing cat and dog owners to monitor their pet’s movement and sleeping patterns.

The products work over a 3G or 4G network signal, and do not support WiFi. The devices are therefore reliant on ultra reliable cellular coverage.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone details €2B investment in Germany

Vodafone warns against Indian termination fee cut

Vodafone CEO talks-up content bundles, reports data boost

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association