Home

Verizon touts global presence with UK hub launch

01 JUN 2023

Verizon Business executives claimed the company is one of the few global carriers left in the industry, as it opened its first international innovation hub in the UK to showcase its latest 5G solutions and grow its presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The London 5G Innovation Hub adds to three similar facilities in the US which allow current or prospective customers to see the operator’s work in manufacturing, retail and other verticals including healthcare.

Verizon Business touts the hubs as a “customisable, modular space”.

At a launch event, GM and head of EMEA Sanjiv Gossain (pictured) told Mobile World Live Verizon Business is keen to use the hub to show-off the value of connectivity to create “meaningful business impact”, while adding its offerings have the capability to rival domestic operators’ providing similar solutions because of its global reach.

“We work best with companies that want to have scale across border and capability across borders. So, a company that wants to have connectivity in multiple locations and is committed to that, and wants a provider like us that can provide that on a managed services basis. We are one of the few global players in that regard.”

Investment
During a presentation, CRO for global enterprise and public sector Massimo Peselli added technology had transformed from being thought of as a cost centre ten years ago for business leaders, to a place where everyone wanted to invest.

He also pressed Verizon’s “global” advantage, stating there are very few carriers left which could use that term.

“I would claim that Verizon is the most global carrier left. We not only have a global presence, we have global assets, global solutions and more importantly, everything we do has been global for 20 years.”

Gossain declined to comment on how much Verizon Business generates in revenue outside of the US, again emphasising its global focus, but revealed the UK and Germany were its biggest markets.

He also said it was always open to expanding through acquisition if the right opportunity presented itself.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Tags

