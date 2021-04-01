 Verizon ships private 5G to UK - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon ships private 5G to UK

01 APR 2021

Verizon Business secured its first European private 5G network contract, supplying Associated British Ports (ABP) with connectivity for one of the UK’s busiest ports, as the US operator continues a global enterprise drive.

The deal is the first private 5G contract inked in the region by the US operator’s enterprise arm, which unveiled its ambition to target customers located in Europe and Asia-Pacific with the service in October 2020.

Verizon’s private network offer is being delivered in partnership with Nokia.

Its deal covers the operation of a private 5G network for the Port of Southampton, which Verizon said would provide secure, low-latency connectivity and will be the first network of its type in a UK mainland port.

Around £40 billion-worth of exports go through Southampton every year, making it one of the busiest ports in the country.

Verizon noted the 5G network would address the “immediate problem of loss of onsite data communications as a result of poor Wi-Fi connectivity” and provide the basis for technologies including real-time analytics, IoT, Machine Learning and could eventually support asset tracking, autonomous guided vehicles and predictive maintenance applications.

Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO, added the deployment would allow the port to “take full advantage of new technology applications and real-time analytics which will digitally transform its services in the future”.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Verizon banks on C-Band wins to drive revenue

Verizon dominates US C-Band sale with $46B spend

Verizon targets digital inclusion
MWCS21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association