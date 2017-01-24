English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon revenue hit by price plan changes during Q4

24 JAN 2017
Verizon

An increase in the popularity of unsubsidised price plans reduced Verizon’s Q4 revenue for its wireless division despite an increase in customer numbers.

Speaking on the company’s investor conference call, Verizon EVP and CFO Matt Ellis said while customer numbers grew during the quarter, the competitive landscape and customers moving away from handset-inclusive deals reduced its bottom line.

Ellis told investors the evolution in plans is taking place “ahead of target” and is expected to continue into 2017. He added the company would be launching further offers to attract new customers in what he described several times as a “challenging and competitive market”.

Net additions in fell from 1.36 million in Q4 2015 to 582,000 in Q4 2016, as a decline in pre-pay customers offset growth in postpaid subscribers in the recent period. The operator ended Q4 2016 with 108.8 million postpaid connections, and a total of 114.2 million users – a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase.

Wireless revenue in Q4 2016 fell 1.5 per cent year-on-year to $23.4 billion. The unit’s EBITDA was $8.6 billion, down 5.2 percent on the same period of 2015.

Ellis said upcoming investment would focus on the continued densification of Verizon’s 4G network, roll-out of LTE-Advanced and continuing to lay the groundwork for 5G.

“We had good progress on 5G [with] a number of technical and lab trials,” he said. “We’ve moved on to commercial-scale pilots and are very excited about the opportunities [in this area], which we look forward to sharing progress on through the year.”

Verizon’s efforts to develop its IoT offering, largely through acquisition, led to Q4 revenue in the area increasing 21 percent year-on-year to $234 million. Ellis said he “expects to continue these strong trends”.

The company’s wireline business unit recorded a year-on-year revenue decline of 3.1 percent to $7.8 billion and an EBITDA figure of $1.9 billion.

Verizon’s group consolidated operating revenue in Q4 2016 was $32.3 billion, a 5.6 percent decrease year-on-year. Its net income for the quarter was $13.1 billion.

Diversification strategy
Verizon’s ongoing diversification into content and advertising continues to be a major strand of the company’s strategy. While there was no update offered on the Yahoo acquisition, Ellis was bullish on its AOL and go90 units.

During Q4, its AOL business generated revenue of $532 million excluding traffic acquisition costs. Although this was a 5 per cent year-on-year decline, Verizon attributed the reduction to a deal the company made with Microsoft during Q4 2015 which inflated its numbers for the period. Ellis highlighted Q4 2016 figures are “a significant increase” on figures recorded in Q3 2016.

Despite reports of cuts in the company’s go90 business revealed earlier today, Ellis said the company had seen increased usage of the platform during the last few months of 2016 and was expecting to further utilise its range of digital content assets into the new year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Verizon content play hit by Yahoo delay, go90 layoffs

SEC probes Yahoo hacks

FCC spectrum incentive auction enters closing stages

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association