English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon exec non-committal on Yahoo deal

06 JAN 2017
marni-walden-600x323

A top Verizon executive was unable to confirm if the operator’s planned $4.83 billion acquisition of Yahoo would go ahead, due to ongoing investigations into security breaches of the internet platform.

Marni Walden (pictured), EVP and president of product innovation and new business at Verizon, told investors at Citi’s 2017 Internet, Media and Telecommunications event in Las Vegas the company was still examining the specifics of Yahoo’s past security issues. As a result, she was unable to commit either way as to whether the deal was likely to go ahead or not.

Yahoo released a statement last month revealing the details of a 2013 data breach affecting over 1 billion user accounts. The announcement came three months after the disclosure of a hack impacting 500 million accounts. At the time, the company stated the two incidents were likely unrelated.

Following the first hack, reports surfaced that Verizon was looking for a discount of $1 billion on the original deal price.

Verizon launched its bid to acquire the internet company in July last year in an attempt to strengthen its reach and, by combining Yahoo with its AOL business, increase its abilities in the advertising space.

Walden told investors the merits of the transaction were still valid, but added Verizon had a responsibility to fully investigate the breaches.

“We had the first breach, and we headed down the path to understand that to make sure we weren’t jumping blindly off a cliff,” she said. “We had that responsibility then and we have that same responsibility [today].”

When asked if she believed the transaction would go ahead, she responded: “I can’t sit here today and say with confidence one way or the other because we still don’t know. There are still things that have to be completed in the investigation – has the asset changed in any way, are there other things that will need to happen to that asset?

“With time we will have answers to those questions but we will be very responsible with what we do.”

AOL integration
During the investor update Walden also announced the company’s intention to accelerate its targeted advertising play through 2017 by further utilising its AOL business unit – a move held up so far by privacy concerns.

Verizon bought the platform for $4.4 billion in 2015, but reported initial attempts to cross its core user data with the AOL platform to deliver more targeted advertising were delayed by the need to ensure “privacy and transparency for customers”.

Walden said the company would “accelerate bringing data into AOL so they can use that for ad targeting, but we’ve got to make sure we don’t compromise the relationship we have with consumers.”

She added its initial results showed this type of targeted advertising yields a “significantly better result”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Netmarble pushes westward with Kabam acquisition

TDK seeks IoT boost through $1.3B InvenSense buy

Yahoo reveals second large user data hack

Tags

Featured Content

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association