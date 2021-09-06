 UK fraud authorities probe O2 UK - Mobile World Live
Home

UK fraud authorities probe O2 UK

06 SEP 2021

O2 UK faced scrutiny from the nation’s Serious Fraud Office, which reportedly commenced a probe into allegations of bribery apparently related to the operator’s relationships with retail customers.

Newspaper The Sunday Telegraph claimed the investigation was related to O2’s business supplying handsets, and dates to before the operator was merged with Liberty Global’s Virgin Media business.

Limited details about the probe have been made public, although in its latest financial statement under its new guise of Virgin Media O2, the operator flagged it was co-operating with an ongoing investigation.

In its statement, it noted the company had been “addressing a request for disclosure made by governmental authorities which is related to possible violations of anti-bribery laws and regulations”.

“O2 continues to co-operate with the governmental authorities investigating this matter which is still ongoing,” it added.

At the time, Virgin Media O2 noted financial provision had been made for a “reasonable estimate of the outcome” by the Telefonica unit in 2019, but did not disclose the sum.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

